Legislators vote to pass key laws, resolutions in last week of 7th session

Deputies of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will vote to pass a series of laws and resolutions during the last week (between June 24 and 29) of its ongoing 7th session.

They include the laws on organization of the People's Courts (amended), on social insurance (amended), on roads, on road traffic order and safety, on amending and supplementing certain provisions of the law on asset auction, on national defence-security industry and industrial mobilisation, on the capital (amended), and on the management and use of weapons, explosives and supporting tools (amended), among others.

Meanwhile, the resolutions subjected to voting involve the approval of the state budget settlement for 2022, the ratification of the UK’s document for accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), pilot schemes to supplement specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An province and Da Nang city in the central region, and the investment policy for the construction of the north-south expressway’s western section from Gia Nghia (Dak Nong province) to Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc province).

In addition to the resolution of the 7th session, the lawmakers will vote to approve a resolution on the national marine spatial planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, and another on the results of the thematic supervision of the implementation of Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 dated January 11, 2022, on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the program for socio-economic recovery and development, and other NA resolutions on several important national projects until the end of 2023.

The last working days will also see the legislators discussing the draft revised laws on human trafficking prevention and control, on value-added tax, on notarisation, and cultural heritage, as well as the draft laws on amending and supplementing certain provisions of the law on pharmacy, and on fire prevention, fighting and rescue operations, among others.

Vietnamplus