Deputy Prime Minister inspects flood response efforts in Ha Tinh

On the morning of October 31, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh conducted an on-site inspection of flood response efforts in Ha Tinh Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and Ha Tinh's leaders visit and support residents affected by flooding in Vung Ang Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

He visited Vung Ang Ward to assess the flooding situation, where five villages have been inundated and temporarily isolated. Among them, Truong Yen, Truong Phu, and Canh Truong—all located in low-lying areas—have been severely affected by rising floodwaters.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh visited residents affected by the flooding in Vung Ang Ward, offering words of encouragement and presenting relief gifts. He commended the proactive efforts of local Party Committees, authorities, and armed forces across Ha Tinh Province in responding to the heavy rains, with special recognition for the work carried out in Vung Ang.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh presents relief gifts to residents in flood-affected areas. (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Prime Minister urged all levels of party and government bodies, as well as the armed forces in Ha Tinh, to maintain heightened focus on flood response operations. Emphasizing the “four on-site” principle, he stressed that safeguarding the lives of residents must remain the highest priority.

By Duong Quang, Cuong Viet—Translated by Kim Khanh