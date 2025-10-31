Central region reports 24 dead, missing due to floods

By this morning, the Central region had recorded 24 people dead or missing, according to the latest report from the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Hue is inundated due to flooding and heavy rains

Based on consolidated reports from the provinces and cities of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, and Lam Dong, as of the morning of October 31, floods and heavy rains had caused 24 deaths and missing persons, an increase of six compared to the morning of October 30.

Among them, 13 people were confirmed dead across four localities, 11 were missing in three provinces (the highest number in Hue), and 34 others were injured.

The department has also indicated that there are still 116,789 houses inundated across 69 communes and wards; however, the extent and severity of the flooding are slowly diminishing - a reduction of 27 communes and wards in comparison to the report on October 30.

However, the ministry’s disaster response unit warned that flood levels on the Gianh River in Quang Tri Province are rising, while water levels on rivers in Hue and Da Nang are receding.

Over the next 12 hours, the Gianh River is expected to continue rising, peaking below the third stage of warning level before slowly decreasing to about 0.6 meters above the second stage of warning level. Water levels on the Bo and Thu Bon rivers are expected to fall to around 0.2–0.3 meters above the second stage of warning level; the Huong River will drop to the second stage of warning level and the Vu Gia River will fall below the second stage of warning level.

As the rainfall and flooding situation remains complex, the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has warned that from October 31 to November 5, a new flooding event may occur on rivers from Nghe An to Quang Tri. The highest flood levels were observed in the upper sections of the Ca River in Nghe An, as well as the Ngan Sau and Ngan Pho rivers in Ha Tinh while the Gianh, Kien Giang, and Thach Han rivers in Quang Tri may reach the second and third stages of warning level, with some rivers exceeding the third stage of warning level.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan