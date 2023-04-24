Leaders of Cam Xuyen District offer incense in memory of late General Secretary

A delegation of leaders of Ha Tinh Province's Cam Xuyen District, departments and sectors offered flowers and incense at the tomb of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap this morning.

Members of the delegation were leaders of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province and representatives of departments and sectors.

The visit fell on the 117th birthday of the late General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (April 24, 1906-2023).

In the solemn atmosphere, Secretary of Cam Xuyen District Party Committee Nguyen Van Thanh and the delegates expressed their gratitude for the great merits and contributions of the late General Secretary to the cause of the Party's glorious revolution.

Late General Secretary of the CPV Ha Huy Tap was born on April 24 of 1906 in a needy Confucian scholar family in Kim Nac village, Tho Ngoa canton, now Cam Hung Commune, Cam Xuyen District.

He became the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the period 1936- 1938.

Some photos were captured in the visit of the delegation.