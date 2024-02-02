Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on CPV’s founding anniversary

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly (NA), State President, Government, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths at and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 2.

Incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State come to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 2. (Photo: VNA)

The event marks the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2024).

The delegation included Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.

They were also joined by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former NA chairmen Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung, Politburo members, secretaries of the Party Central Committee, the Vice President, NA vice chairpersons, deputy PMs, along with many incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, ministries, sectors, and central agencies.

Officials of Hanoi pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on February 2. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation expressed their respect and gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, who founded, led, and trained the Party – the pioneering force of the working class, working people, and people of Vietnam.

Later, the Party and State leaders laid wreaths at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

The same day, the delegations of the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, among others also came to pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh and the heroes and martyrs.

Vietnamplus