National

Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on CPV’s founding anniversary

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly (NA), State President, Government, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths at and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 2.

party-state-leaders-commemorate-president-ho-chi-minh-on-cpvs-founding-anniversary-8371.jpg
Incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State come to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 2. (Photo: VNA)

The event marks the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2024).

The delegation included Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.

They were also joined by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former NA chairmen Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung, Politburo members, secretaries of the Party Central Committee, the Vice President, NA vice chairpersons, deputy PMs, along with many incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, ministries, sectors, and central agencies.

hanoi-delegation-commemorates-president-ho-chi-minh-7632.jpg
Officials of Hanoi pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on February 2. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation expressed their respect and gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, who founded, led, and trained the Party – the pioneering force of the working class, working people, and people of Vietnam.

Later, the Party and State leaders laid wreaths at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

The same day, the delegations of the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, among others also came to pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh and the heroes and martyrs.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Communist Party of Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh Monument To Heroes And War Martyrs Central Military Commission Central Public Security Party Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn