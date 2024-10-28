Lawmakers discuss property market management, social housing development

The National Assembly is scheduled to discuss a report regarding the management of the real estate market and the development of social housing from 2015 to the end of 2023.

An overview of the National Assembly's eighth session (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly is scheduled to discuss a report by a supervision delegation and a draft Resolution of the legislature on the results of the thematic supervision on the implementation of policies and laws regarding the management of the real estate market and the development of social housing from 2015 to the end of 2023, within the framework of its ongoing eighth session in Hanoi on October 28.

This sitting is broadcast live on television and radio channels.

In its fifth session, the legislative body passed Resolution No. 90/2023/QH15 concerning the National Assembly's supervision program for 2024 on June 8, 2023, along with Resolution No. 95/2023/QH15, dated June 22, 2023, on establishing a supervision delegation for the implementation of policies and laws regarding the management of the real estate market and the development of social housing from 2015 to the end of 2023.

The supervisory topic is said to be challenging, with broad content and scope, as the real estate market and social housing involve various industries and sectors, as well as the management responsibilities of many ministries, sectors, and localities.

Its goals are to evaluate the achieved results, limitations, difficulties, and obstacles; identify causes and clarify the responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals; and propose recommendations and solutions to enhance the effectiveness of the implementation of these policies and laws, especially after the Law on Real Estate Business (amended), the Law on Housing (amended), and the revised Land Law were adopted by the 15th National Assembly in its sixth session.

At the end of the afternoon session, lawmakers will listen to a report and a verification report regarding the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Officers of the Vietnam People's Army; and then discuss this draft law in groups.

Vietnamplus