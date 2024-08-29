Large-scale branded goods promotion extended for ten days launched in HCMC

Over 500 well-known brands will offer major promotions, with some items discounted by over 80 percent, from August 30 to September 8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Shoppers hunt for discounted branded goods in 2023.

On August 28, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade announced a major branded goods promotion event set to take place from August 30 to September 8.

The event will be held at three locations: B1 floor of Union Square Shopping Center at 171 Dong Khoi Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1; 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors of SC VivoCity Shopping Center at 1058 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7; and 1st and 2nd floors of the Southern Regional Center for Science and Technology at 1196 February 3 Street, District 11. Notably, the promotion at the District 11 location will only run from August 30 to September 3.

Mr. Le Huynh Minh Tu, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, introduces the promotional program.

According to Mr. Le Huynh Minh Tu, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, this year’s branded goods promotion event will be a large-scale affair, running for several days and featuring over 500 well-known domestic and international brands.

Brands participating include ACFC Retail Group, Calvin Klein, Cotton On, Nike, Gap, Mango, Old Navy, OVS, Mothercare, Gucci, Burberry, Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Polo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Moschino, Lacoste, Adidas, Skechers, Puma, Ecco, Geox, Furla, Whoo, Ohui, L’Oreal, Yves Rocher, and Vera.

Discounts will be as high as 80 percent, with special offers on cosmetics, perfumes, fashion, watches, bags, office shoes, sports shoes, suitcases, health products, and home goods.

Under the “Cashless Shopping” initiative, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade has partnered with payment gateways VNPAY and ZALOPAY to offer additional discounts through vouchers ranging from VND50,000 to VND200,000. Consumers can access detailed information—including event dates, locations, participating brands, and promotional products—at www.shoppingseason.vn.>

The Shopping Season 2024 promotion program, featuring branded product offers under the theme "City Sale," aims to stimulate consumer demand and drive growth in retail sales and service revenue in HCMC. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to connect businesses with consumers, bringing quality branded products to shoppers at attractive prices.

Alongside the branded goods promotions, the Department of Industry and Trade will organize an international gift and souvenir fair at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7.

Mr. Le Minh Trung, Director of the HCMC Center for Supporting Enterprise Development (CSED), provides information about the international gift and souvenir fair.

The fair will be held alongside the International Travel Expo HCMC (ITE HCMC), organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism in partnership with various entities.

Mr. Le Minh Trung, Director of the HCMC Center for Supporting Enterprise Development (CSED) under the Department of Industry and Trade, mentioned that this event offers a platform for direct business connections between local companies, cooperatives, and producers of gifts and souvenirs, and e-commerce platforms, distribution systems, and supermarket chains, both domestic and international.

Artisans will demonstrate the creative process of producing artworks, crafting handicrafts, and making region-specific products. The event will also feature cultural performances showcasing local traditions, with stories and meanings connected to the products.

“This promotion aims to create a highlight, making it known that each September, HCMC offers exciting activities. We hope that Vietnamese gift products will be competitive with those from other countries in the region, like Malaysia and Thailand,” said Mr. Le Minh Trung.

A corner of the culinary and commercial street in District 7

* On the same day, the District 7 People's Committee announced that shuttle buses will be available at select locations, offering free Wi-Fi during the Sky Garden Commercial and Culinary Street Week in Tan Phong Ward (Pham Van Nghi Street).

Ms. Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan shares information with the press on the afternoon of August 27.

The event series will run daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting on August 30 and ending on September 8.

The opening night on August 30 will feature a Vietnamese-Korean-Japanese Mashup performance, a Flashmob, and the introduction of the Sky Garden Commercial and Culinary Street "Ambassador," with participation from artists and tourism ambassadors.

Following this, a cultural music exchange program themed "Colors of Vietnam and Korea" will be held to entertain visitors.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan, Vice Chairwoman of the District 7 People’s Committee, announced that transportation between locations will be coordinated by the committee in partnership with Saigon Public Transport Co., Ltd., providing shuttle buses to transport visitors from the Wonderland Park parking lot on Nguyen Dong Chi Street to shopping venues and activities at Sky Garden Commercial and Culinary Street.

Visitors will have access to free Wi-Fi and can obtain information about businesses in the area—including addresses, legal details, industry categories, and promotions—via a comprehensive QR code system for the entire street and individual businesses.

“These activities are part of the District 7 People’s Committee's strategy to develop tourism through unique, themed events designed to attract visitors, particularly international tourists and young people, to District 7 in particular and HCMC in general,” emphasized Ms. Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan