Large number of people returning to HCMC after holiday

Large numbers of people have been returning to the city after the five-day holiday in their hometowns, causing traffic jam in many roads, bus stations and airports yesterday evening.

After the holiday, a large number of people are now returning to HCMC

At bus terminals like the new Mien Dong, Mien Tay, and An Suong, the influx of passengers in the early morning and a significant rise in the evening led to partial congestion on many nearby roads. Concurrently, expressways such as Dau Giay - Phan Thiet and Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay experienced extended traffic jams due to the high volume of vehicles traveling towards Ho Chi Minh City.

Passenger bus driver Nguyen Tuan Thuan traveling from Ninh Thuan Province to Ho Chi Minh City reported that authorities redirected his vehicle from the Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway to the National Highway 1 at the DT 765 intersection, resulting in severe traffic congestion. Similarly, the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway experienced heavy congestion near Long Thanh Bridge and the National Highway 51 intersection. Traffic heading from Dong Nai to Ho Chi Minh City via Cat Lai ferry also faced major delays, with thousands of vehicles queued to cross.

Tan Son Nhat Airport yesterday experienced a high volume of traffic with 729 flights and 120,000 passengers. The domestic terminal was consistently busy as numerous individuals journeyed back to Ho Chi Minh City from various provinces. To mitigate potential traffic congestion, the airport increased personnel for passenger assistance and urged travelers to utilize public transportation or pre-booked ride-hailing services.

The same afternoon, the Vung Tau intersection in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, encountered localized traffic congestion, resulting in slow-moving vehicles through the area though no significant gridlock occurred. Traffic police were on-site to manage the flow of vehicles and provided complimentary water and cool towels to travelers. Simultaneously, the return of people from the Mekong Delta provinces to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast for work led to traffic congestion in several areas.

A severe traffic jam occurred on National Highway 60 through Chau Thanh District of Ben Tre Province lasting from noon onward. Thousands of vehicles were crowded and moving slowly, with the congestion intensifying the closer they got to Rach Mieu bridge. To alleviate the gridlock on the bridge, Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Company temporarily shut down the toll booth 5 times, while traffic police from Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces implemented one-way traffic control measures.

Yesterday afternoon, the roads leading to Hanoi had a very high traffic density. Many road sections from the South to the North were congested for a long time, including National Highway 1 through Tam Diep City of Ninh Binh Province, the North-South expressway through Dien Chau, Quynh Luu of Nghe An Province, and Nghi Son of Thanh Hoa Province. Gateway routes such as Phap Van - Cau Gie Expressway, Ring Road 3, Nhat Tan Bridge, Chuong Duong Bridge, Vinh Tuy Bridge, Thanh Tri Bridge, and National Highway 5 also have high traffic density.

Hanoi Railway Station yesterday accommodated nearly 10,000 passengers. Despite the presence of four pedestrian overpasses, long queues still formed on the platforms. Similarly, big bus stations in Hanoi experienced a significant surge in passenger arrivals to the capital city.

During the 5-day holiday from April 30 to May 4, there were 268 traffic accidents nationwide, resulting in 128 fatalities and 203 injuries. Compared to the previous year's holiday period, the number of accidents decreased by 79 cases (down 22.7 percent), fatalities decreased by 10 (down 7.2 percent), and injuries decreased by 82 (down 28.7 percent). Additionally, traffic police handled 42,620 violations, detained nearly 12,000 vehicles, revoked 1,316 driving licenses, and deducted points from 5,554 licenses. Compared to the same period last year, the number of violations punished decreased by 35,634 cases (down 45.5 percent), including 9,154 for alcohol concentration and 11,360 for speeding.

