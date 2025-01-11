Laos’ Champasak Province wants to learn from HCMC’s management experience

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai received Secretary and Governor of Champasak Province of Laos, Alounxai Sounnalath, in the city on January 10.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (R) receives Secretary and Governor of Champasak Province of Laos, Alounxai Sounnalath. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath expressed his heartfelt thanks to the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City for the warm and sincere reception.

He said that his business visit to Ho Chi Minh City aimed to implement the memorandum of cooperation between the two localities.

The Governor of Champasak Province of Laos highly appreciated the development of Ho Chi Minh City and considered this visit as an opportunity for the Champasak delegation to learn from the management experience in various fields of the southern metropolis.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

He stated that with the desire to develop Champasak into one of the leading developing localities in Laos, the province hoped to receive cooperation and support from other countries, including Vietnam. Champasak Province is currently calling for investment in sectors such as logistics, light industry, agriculture, and tourism services.

Mr. Alounxay Sounnalath expressed his gratitude to Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular for helping Laos and Champasak Province train officials and workers in various fields. Champasak Province hopes to continue receiving scholarships from Ho Chi Minh City to send officials and students to study in the city in three key areas, including urban planning, agriculture, and tourism management. In addition, the province is also ready to welcome officials, students, and people from Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, to learn the Laotian language in the province.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (R) offers a gift to Secretary and Governor of Champasak Province of Laos, Alounxai Sounnalath. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his joy at the visit of the Champasak Province’s delegation, which coincided with the visit to Laos by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

He said that it is a clear demonstration of the deep cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, from the central level to localities.

Delegates of the two sides attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, the cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Champasak Province, has been developing well in recent times. The city’s leaders will continue to do their utmost to promote cooperation between the two localities.

He hoped that in addition to implementing cooperation programs, the business visit of Champasak Province’s delegation is expected to open up new cooperation between the two localities in the coming time.

By Minh Chau—Translated by Kim Khanh