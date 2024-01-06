Lao PM arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse arrives in Hanoi-based Noi Bai Intnerational Airport on January 6 (Photo: VNA)

Made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, it is Sonexay Siphandone’s first official visit to Vietnam in his new capacity. The Lao PM is scheduled to participate in an official welcoming ceremony and hold talks with the Vietnamese PM. They will jointly preside over the 46th meeting. The Lao Government leader will also have meetings with Vietnamese leaders and engage in various activities during his time in the capital.



Sonexay Siphandone’s entourage includes Lao Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Planning and Investment and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee Khamjane Vongphosy, Minister and Head of the PM's Office Alounxai Sounnalath, Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket, Minister of Energy and Mines Phosay Sayasone, Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong, and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane, Minister of Technology and Communications and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara, Governor of the Bank of Laos Bounleua Sinxayvoravong, and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ngampasong Muongmany, among other officials.

Vietnamplus