Ho Chi Minh City orders stronger disaster preparedness and response

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have ordered agencies and local administrations to strengthen disaster prevention, preparedness and response, prioritizing the protection of lives, improving early warning systems and reinforcing local response capacity.

Thanh An Island Commune is a locality at high risk of being affected by natural disasters in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Duc Trung

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh has signed a directive implementing Directive No. 23/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on accelerating the implementation of Conclusion No. 213-KL/TW of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, which pushed for strengthening disaster prevention and control across the city.

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the heads of municipal departments, agencies and units, as well as chairpersons of People's Committees in wards, communes and special zones, to effectively implement the principle of "proactive prevention - forecasting, warning and timely response direction - rapid and effective recovery, with protecting people's lives as the highest and foremost priority."

The city said disaster prevention, response and recovery must be regarded as a key, regular task for the entire political system and society.

People's committees in wards, communes and special zones have been instructed to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of commune-level disaster response teams, allocate resources and increase investment in equipment and support tools for frontline disaster response forces. The measures are intended to ensure the "four-on-the-spot" principle, enabling the fastest possible response to disasters, particularly major and extreme events.

Local authorities are also required to proactively arrange resettlement for households living in areas vulnerable to disaster-related hazards, especially locations at risk of landslides and severe flooding. Disaster prevention measures must also be integrated into local socio-economic development planning.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to strengthen the sharing and provision of disaster forecasts and warnings to emergency response, search and rescue forces, enabling them to proactively implement preventive and response measures. The department will also advise on the proper and effective use of the city's Disaster Prevention and Control Fund, prioritizing support for disaster prevention, response, recovery and urgent infrastructure works aimed at reducing disaster risks.

The city has also instructed the Department of Construction to review and address transport routes, bridges and culverts that obstruct flood drainage and water discharge. The department is tasked with implementing measures to reduce landslide risks, ensure road and inland waterway safety during the rainy and flood season, and prepare materials, equipment and personnel to promptly restore transport links following disasters or other emergencies.

Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station (HTV) and the city's news organizations have been directed to provide rapid, timely and accurate information, forecasts and warnings on weather and disaster developments. They have also been instructed to increase airtime for public information programs on disaster prevention and response measures to help residents prepare for and respond safely to disasters.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan