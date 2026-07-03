VNeID app surpasses 102.1 million digital identity records

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

On July 2, the Ministry of Public Security held a press conference in Hanoi to announce the results of police operations during the first six months of 2026.

At the press conference, Major General Nguyen Quoc Toan, Chief of the Ministry Office and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, said that during the first half of the year, the People's Public Security force continued to reaffirm its core role not only in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and public safety but also as a key driver of the country's sustainable development.

Specifically, the police force maintained a proactive grasp of the situation from an early stage and at a distance, ensuring preparedness and preventing strategic surprises or disruptions. In particular, the People's Public Security force ensured absolute security for more than 50 major national events, with priority given to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly.

In crime prevention and law enforcement, the application of technology and digital transformation helped reduce crime by more than 14 percent compared with the same period in 2025. Significant progress was also made in combating drug-related crimes, online fraud, and violations of food safety regulations.

The People's Public Security force also submitted more than 1,200 reports and policy recommendations to the Party and the State, helping remove legal bottlenecks and unlock capital worth millions of billions of Vietnamese dong for the economy.

Major General Nguyen Quoc Toan, Chief of the Ministry Office and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the same time, the force continued to effectively implement the national digital transformation agenda, with the VNeID application ecosystem reaching more than 102.1 million digital identity records and 71.5 million activated accounts.

During the second half of the year, the entire force will continue to effectively carry out crime prevention and law enforcement, with a focus on the early identification of emerging criminal methods and tactics. These efforts aim to achieve a sustained reduction in crime, traffic accidents, and fires and explosions, while resolutely building drug-free communes and provinces.

The People's Public Security force also aims to develop VNeID into a strategic national digital infrastructure, promote the data economy, and effectively implement Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh