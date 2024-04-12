Korean Culture Road Festival to take place in Hanoi

Korean Culture Road Festival organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and the Korean Cultural Center will take place in Hanoi from April 13-14.

Korean Culture Road Festival will take place in Hanoi from April 13-14.

The two-day cultural festival offers local people a chance to experience South Korean culture and cuisine with a series of activities, including an exhibition of products of South Korean businesses, the process of making kimchi, and Korean folk games.

There will be a photo area to introduce typical tourist destinations in Korean localities that is part of the “Local 100” campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of RoK to boost tourism in provinces to celebrate the “Visit Korea Year 2024” program.

Along with various culinary activities, many recreational activities will also take place, including Vietnamese and Korean music performances with the participation of local and South Korean artists, especially the South Korean Taekwondo Team.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Youngsam said that culture is an important bridge connecting the people of Vietnam and South Korea. In the future, the South Korean Embassy will organize more cultural exchange programs at the stone path of the embassy to create opportunities to strengthen people-to-people relations.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh