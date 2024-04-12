Culture/art

Korean Culture Road Festival to take place in Hanoi

SGGPO

Korean Culture Road Festival organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and the Korean Cultural Center will take place in Hanoi from April 13-14.

le-hoi-con-duong-van-hoa-han-quoc-2023-2-86.jpg.jpg
Korean Culture Road Festival will take place in Hanoi from April 13-14.

The two-day cultural festival offers local people a chance to experience South Korean culture and cuisine with a series of activities, including an exhibition of products of South Korean businesses, the process of making kimchi, and Korean folk games.

There will be a photo area to introduce typical tourist destinations in Korean localities that is part of the “Local 100” campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of RoK to boost tourism in provinces to celebrate the “Visit Korea Year 2024” program.

Along with various culinary activities, many recreational activities will also take place, including Vietnamese and Korean music performances with the participation of local and South Korean artists, especially the South Korean Taekwondo Team.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Youngsam said that culture is an important bridge connecting the people of Vietnam and South Korea. In the future, the South Korean Embassy will organize more cultural exchange programs at the stone path of the embassy to create opportunities to strengthen people-to-people relations.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Korean culture road festival Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam Korean Cultural Center

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn