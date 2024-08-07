Khanh Hoa to upgrade 8km section of National Highway 27C

The People's Committee of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will invest more than VND1,200 billion (US$47.65 million) to expand National Highway 27C.

National Highway 27C (Photo: SGGP)

Under the expansion project, the National Highway 27C section will be expanded from the intersection of Vo Nguyen Giap Road to the intersection connecting to the North-South expressway. The expansion section will begin at km0 + 000 in Dien Thanh Commune in Dien Khanh District and end at km7 + 930 in Dien Tho Commune in Dien Khanh District.

The road currently serves the travel demand of residents and visitors. Transport infrastructure on the section, including the Suoi Dau Bridge and 46 culverts, is in good condition.

The 8-kilometer road section has six lanes with a width of 60 meters and a total investment capital of over VND1,200 billion. Vehicles are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 80km/h.

The total revoked land for the project is estimated at 38 hectares. Around 140 affected households will be relocated to the resettlement area.

National Highway 27C connects Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa Province and Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong. The section passing through Khanh Hoa Province has a length of 65.5 kilometers with a width of only 11 meters.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh