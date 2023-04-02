Khanh Hoa Province celebrates its 370th founding anniversary

A special art performance marking the 370th founding anniversary of Khanh Hoa Province was held in the evening of April 1 at the 2/4 (April 2) Square in Nha Trang City with the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the achievements of the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

In order to take advantage of existing potentials, the PM asked the Party, Government, armed forces and people of the province to continue to maintain and strengthen the great national unity bloc, effectively implement the Party's guidelines and the State’s policies and law, build a streamlined and effective administrative apparatus and improve the leadership capacity as well as build clean and strong Party organizations.

In addition, the province must carry out economic restructuring associated with the innovation of a growth model towards green, ecological and creative development with people put the center; focus on developing healthcare, education and training; take care of individuals credited with meritorious service to the country, families under preferential treatment policy and needy people, he noted.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that Khanh Hoa has an important position in terms of national defense and security. It needs to enhance the construction and development of Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and build the locality into a socio-economic and cultural center on the sea.

Some images of the ceremony celebarting the 370th anniversary of Khanh Hoa province's establishment and development: