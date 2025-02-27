Keeping history alive with young artists

War art’s potential endures, yet artists face stagnation, repeating familiar themes. Novel approaches are crucial to revitalize illustrations of the armed forces and revolutionary warfare.

Artworks displayed at the National Fine Arts Exhibition on the theme of the Armed Forces and Revolutionary War (2019-2024).

Artistic representations of the Vietnamese armed forces and revolutionary war have evolved into a powerful, enduring current, mirroring the nation’s historical path. Even in contemporary peacetime, this thematic area continues to inspire artists across generations to explore and innovate.

Nonetheless, many artists acknowledge the formidable challenge, particularly for emerging talents. How to portray the soldier’s image with fresh perspectives, avoiding well-worn clichés, remains a persistent and complex question.

While previous generations of artists directly experienced the brutal realities of war, subsequent generations must engage with this subject through their own unique interpretations.

Painter Dao Quoc Huy observes that despite the difficulties, this theme remains inexhaustible. Artists have traditionally approached it through two avenues: direct and indirect emotional engagement. The core lies in conveying the profound spiritual depth and unwavering resolve of the Vietnamese people.

Beyond mere historical documentation, art focusing on the armed forces and revolutionary war plays a vital role in inspiring younger generations. Paintings and sculptures that depict the soldier’s image facilitate a deeper historical understanding and cultivate patriotism, fostering a spirit of endurance.

Painter Bang Lam commented that art not only reflects the past but also serves as a bridge connecting younger generations with history, motivating them to uphold ancestral traditions and contribute to the nation’s future.

Furthermore, exhibitions, art education programs within schools, and the application of modern technologies such as virtual reality and digital projection are opening new avenues for engaging with revolutionary war art, fostering a sense of pride and respect for historical values.

“The theme of the armed forces and revolutionary war presents a perpetual challenge, demanding that creators consistently reflect the tradition of unity and patriotism. The soldier's image extends beyond the battlefield, encompassing their spirit and noble ideals.” Painter Bang Lam

A primary challenge in creating art about the armed forces lies in discovering fresh perspectives and achieving deeper thematic engagement. Many artists find that field trips to military units provide valuable source material. However, such opportunities are not universally accessible. Moreover, with the dwindling number of historical witnesses, authentically recreating war scenes necessitates meticulous historical research and creative imagination.

Assoc Prof Dr-People’s Teacher Le Anh Van, former President of Vietnam University of Fine Arts, stated that art depicting the armed forces extends beyond images of combat or military maneuvers. Soldiers in peacetime also embody admirable qualities through their dedication to community service, disaster relief, and public assistance. This broader perspective expands creative possibilities, allowing artists to explore the soldier’s everyday life and relatable experiences, rather than solely focusing on combat imagery.

Painter Dao Quoc Huy further emphasizes that portrayals of soldiers need not be confined to battlefield settings. Works such as Nguyen Sang’s ‘Party Membership Admission Ceremony in Dien Bien Phu’, despite lacking explicit depictions of violence, effectively convey hardship and sacrifice through the imagery of wounded soldiers supporting each other and soldiers vigilantly scanning the skies for enemy aircraft. This demonstrates that war can be artistically represented through diverse approaches, transcending literal depictions.

Artworks serve as both historical repositories and bridges between younger generations and the past, fostering understanding and appreciation for ancestral sacrifices.

Moreover, artistic creations centered on the armed forces and revolutionary war possess intrinsic artistic value, contributing to historical preservation, inspiring patriotism, and affirming the national spirit of resilience and unity. Combining traditional artistic techniques with modern technologies presents a promising avenue for making these works more accessible to younger audiences.

By Mai An – Translated by Thanh Tam