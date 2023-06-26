K-Pop phenomenon to storm Hanoi for two nights

Black Pink, the Republic of Korea’s girl group phenomenon, is storming Hanoi at My Dinh stadium for two nights on July 29 and 30.

The announcement was unveiled on their fanpage and official website. Tickets will be up for sale on July 7 at ticketbox.vn.

"Born Pink World Tour" is the ongoing second worldwide concert tour by the group in support of their second album “Born Pink”.

The group kicked off its tour in Seoul in October 2022, and since then it has headed to North America, Europe, and Asia.

According to statistics from Touring Data, Black Pink’s “Born Pink World Tour” became the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history, surpassing legendary British girl groups Spice Girls’ Spice World -2019 Tour which made US$78.2 million over 13 sold-out shows.

Meanwhile, the Born Pink tour has made US$78.5 million over 26 shows with 366,000 tickets and the tour has not yet finished.

The girl group is formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One.

Blackpink has broken numerous online records throughout its career. Their music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" was the first by an RoK group to surpass 1 billion views and is currently the most-viewed by an RoK group on YouTube.

Blackpink's music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.