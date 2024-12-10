Culture/art

Joint film project features Vietnamese culture

SGGP

A joint film project featuring Vietnamese and South Korean artitst will premiere on big screens in 2025.

film.jpg
At the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese director Dinh Tuan Vu and South Korean director Jeng Min Joo signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in producing the film "My Beautiful Mom” in Hanoi on December 9.

The movie is a touching story about motherhood based on a script by a South Korean screenwriter. Vietnamese culture, custom, and cuisine will be vividly portrayed, highlighting the beauty of Vietnam's landscape and people in the film. The picture is set primarily in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong.

film1.jpg

This is the first large-scale film production collaboration between Vietnam and South Korea after the Covid-19 pandemic, marking the beginning of a new phase in cultural exchange.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Joint film project Vietnam# South Korea My Beautiful Mom

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn