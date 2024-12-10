Joint film project features Vietnamese culture

A joint film project featuring Vietnamese and South Korean artitst will premiere on big screens in 2025.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese director Dinh Tuan Vu and South Korean director Jeng Min Joo signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in producing the film "My Beautiful Mom” in Hanoi on December 9.

The movie is a touching story about motherhood based on a script by a South Korean screenwriter. Vietnamese culture, custom, and cuisine will be vividly portrayed, highlighting the beauty of Vietnam's landscape and people in the film. The picture is set primarily in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong.

This is the first large-scale film production collaboration between Vietnam and South Korea after the Covid-19 pandemic, marking the beginning of a new phase in cultural exchange.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh