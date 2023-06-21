Japan’s destroyers make port call in Vietnam

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's largest destroyer, Izumo, and accompanying destroyer JS Samidare docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the South-Central province of Khanh Hoa on June 20, starting their visit to Vietnam from June 20-23.

Colonel Nguyen Thai Hoc, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4 High Command presided over a welcome ceremony for the Japanese destroyers. On board of the destroyers is a delegation of 559 officers and sailors, led by Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, commander of the Izumo's flotilla.

The vessels’ visit to Vietnam is one of the activities to implement the project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973 - 2023), creating a positive mark in defense relations between the two countries.

Within the framework of the visit, the Commanding Group of the ships paid a courtesy visit to the leaders of Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, Naval Region 4 Command, and the Naval Academy. The Japanese side invited a Vietnamese representative to visit the ship, organized a reception, and coordinated with the Navy Region 4 to hold sports exchanges between soldiers of the two countries.

The visit contributes to boosting mutual understanding and coordination ability between Vietnam's Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, actively consolidating and promoting the bilateral defense cooperation relationship between the two countries.