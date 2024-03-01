Ho Chi Minh City

Japanese emperor’s 64th birthday celebrated in HCMC

SGGP

The Consulate-General of Japan in HCMC held a reception on February 29 to celebrate the 64th birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

img-20240229-200808-2503jpg-1548.jpg
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong delivers a message of congratulations at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the attendance of Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masuo, representatives from departments and organizations in the city.

In his message of congratulations to the Japanese Emperor, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong expressed his pleasure at the strong development of the Vietnam – Japan relationship in all fields. Especially, Vietnam and Japan officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world last November.

He also emphasized that HCMC is proud of contributing to the outstanding achievements of the Vietnam - Japan relationship last year.

Japan currently has nearly 1,700 investment projects in HCMC with a total investment capital of over US$5.7 billion. The metro line 1, a symbol of investment and trade cooperation between the two countries presenting the Vietnam - Japan friendship, has reached 98 percent of construction work and will be put into operation in the coming time.

img-20240229-200811-2400jpg-4507.jpg
Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masuo speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masuo noted that this year also marks the 15th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership and the 10th anniversary of the Extensive Strategic Partnership.

The Japanese Business Association of HCMC with 1060 enterprises is the third-largest Japanese business association in the world.

The 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival will take place in HCMC from March 9-10, with a wide range of activities in art, entertainment, culture, cuisine, trade, and tourism, aiming to tighten the friendship between the two countries.

By staff writers– Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

64th birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito Consulate-General of Japan in HCMC Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masuo 15th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership 10th anniversary of the Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership For Peace And Prosperity In Asia And The World

