Japan values cooperation ties with Ho Chi Minh City

Japan valued cooperation ties with Ho Chi Minh City and hoped that the city would continue to improve the business environment to attract more and more investors.

The statement was made by Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro at a meeting this morning with Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (C) receives Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro and a Japanese delegation. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Welcoming Vice Foreign Minister of Japan Komura Masahiro for his visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the concern and regular assistance of the Japanese Foreign Ministry for organizing Vietnam – Japan Festival was a great encouragement for Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the precious support showed the liveliness of the Vietnam – Japan relationship which has been cultivated by leaders of the two sides during the passing half-century.

According to the Municipal People’s Committee, as for the authority and people of the city, Japan is one of the friendliest and durable partners. At the current times, Japan is Ho Chi Minh City’s fifth biggest trade partner, third biggest export market and third biggest investor.

Notably, the locality-level relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan has been blossoming. Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly and cooperative relationships with seven localities of Japan.

Overview of the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong stressed that the city identified its role and responsibility for the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Besides, the city leader also desired that the Japanese Government and partners would consider HCMC as a special hub and a main partner of Japan in the relationship with Vietnam.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) receives Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the occasion, HCMC desired to continue to receive the precious assistance from Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro to make the Vietnam – Japan Festival become an annual event to be organized alternatively in Ho Chi Minh City and Japan in the upcoming time.

At the reception, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro extended his thankfulness to Ho Chi Minh City for the host of Vietnam – Japan Festival and desired to mutually collaborate and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) presents a souvenir to Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro affirmed that Japan highly appreciated cooperation ties with Ho Chi Minh City and hoped that the city would continue to improve the business environment to attract more and more investors.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong