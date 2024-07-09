Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday afternoon said that Japan and HCMC promote deeper cooperation in various fields.

He made the statement while receiving Ambassador Ito Naoki who paid a courtesy visit to mark the start of his term in Vietnam.

Chairman Phan Van Mai (R) receives Ambassador Ito Naoki (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman Mai affirmed that he would coordinate closely with relevant agencies of both sides on behalf of the city administration to finalize the Metro Line 1 project and put it into operation this year.

The two sides also affirmed that they would have deeper cooperation and investment in such fields as infrastructure, high-quality human resource development, water environment treatment, education, people-to-people exchange, and climate change response.

Mr. Mai expressed his belief that Ambassador Ito Naoki would have a successful term in Vietnam as the relationship between the two countries is developing well.

Chairman Mai hoped to work with the Ambassador to contribute to the development and achieve greater and more meaningful achievements in the relationship between the two countries.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan