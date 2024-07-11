National

Investors for eight rest stops on North-South Expressway approved

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has approved investors for all eight rest stops of seven component projects of the North-South Expressway project.

In particular, the Joint Venture of Vietnam Petroleum Group - Thua Thien Hue Petroleum Company will be the investor for four rest stops on expressways namely Nha Trang – Cam Lam, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, Mai Son – Nation Highway No.45 and Dien Chau – Bai Vot with a total investment of VND800 billion (US$31.2 million).

The Joint Venture of Phuong Trang Transport and Tourist Joint Stock Company – Thanh Hiep Phat Company shall be the investor for the three rest stops on expressways Phan Thiet – Dau Giay, Cam Lam – Vinh Hao and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet with a total investment of VND800 billion (US$31.2 million).

The Joint Venture of Thanh Nam – Chau Thanh – Viet Han – Sai Gon Investment – Thanh Cong Lam Dong was selected to be the investor for the rest stop on Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway with a total investment of VND310 billion (US$12.1 million).

The projects will be implemented within 15 to 17 months and the investors have the right to exploit them within 25 years.

At each project, the joint venture has to submit from VND50 billion (US$1.95 million) to VND100 billion (US$3.9 million) to the State budget. The construction cost of each rest stop ranges from VND200 billion (US$7.8 million) to over VND300 billion (US$11.7 million) while site clearance will cost around VND20 billion (US$780,000) to VND30 billion (US$1.2 million).

