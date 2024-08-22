Education

Investigation into Thai Binh exam errors continues

The investigation into the exam scoring irregularities in Thái Bình province has led to the extension of the suspension of the education director, as more details about the extent of the errors emerge.

Director Nguyen Viet Hien of the provincial Education and Training Department continues to be suspended from work


Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Thai Binh Province yesterday decided to extend the suspension of Director Nguyen Viet Hien of the provincial Education and Training Department for another 15 days from August 21 in order to facilitate the ongoing investigation for possible legal violations in the results of Grade 10 entrance exam for the 2024-2025 academic year.

During the inspection time, Director Nguyen Viet Hien is required to fully cooperate with the relevant functional agencies and the investigation team as regulated, strictly observe the suspension decision, provided all necessary documents and information for investigation tasks.

This suspension extension is prompted by a recent provincial inspection that revealed significant irregularities in the scoring of the 2024-2025 Grade 10 entrance exam. The inspection found that 2,997 exam papers had been incorrectly scored, affecting 2,750 students.

As a result of the errors, 237 students who were initially not admitted were later found to be eligible, while another 243 students who were initially admitted were found to be ineligible.

The provincial inspectorate recommends that the Department of Home Affairs of Thai Binh Province propose to the provincial People's Committee to further extend Director Hien's suspension to allow for a more thorough investigation.

This latest development follows an earlier decision on July 30 to temporarily suspend Director Hien to facilitate the investigation.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Thanh Tam

