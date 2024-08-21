Major errors found in Thai Binh grade 10 exam, scores corrected

The Education and Training Department of Thai Binh Province yesterday provided updates on the measures taken to rectify the errors found in the scoring of the 2024-2025 Grade 10 entrance exam.

Thai Binh Province is holding a press conference to announce the inspection results in the scoring of the 2024-2025 Grade 10 entrance exam



Accordingly, the Thai Binh Province Department of Education and Training had formed an inter-discipline task force to re-examine and verify the scores of all examinees. A revised score list was published on the central admission system in the morning of August 20.

The province has also organized the admission process for its high schools for the gifted according to the assigned quota and announced the first round of admission scores for 29 public high schools (90 percent of the quota). The second round of applications will be opened after the announcement time of the first round until 3:00 p.m. on August 23.

Students and parents can submit requests for the second result re-checking from August 21-25. Those who are not admitted to public high schools can apply for private high schools, continuing education centers, or vocational schools from August 24-27.

For the 243 students who were initially admitted but later found to be ineligible due to the scoring errors, the provincial Department of Education and Training has directed educational institutions to collaborate with local authorities and organizations to provide support and guidance for these students, ensuring that all have the opportunity to continue their education.

A previous provincial inspection revealed that 2,769 essay-type exam papers had been incorrectly scored, including 1,368 papers having higher scores and 1,401 papers with lower scores than the announcement, affecting 2,750 students. In addition, the total number of candidates with incorrect admission scores was 1,589. Among them, 781 had higher scores and 808 lower scores than the announcement.

The inspection also found that the cut-off scores for the first round of admission had changed in 4 classes for the gifted and 11 general high schools.

Notably, 15 students who were initially not admitted in classes for the gifted were later found to be eligible, while another 15 who were initially accepted were found to be ineligible. The figures for general high schools were 237 and 243 respectively.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Thanh Tam