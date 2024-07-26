Int’l friends pay last respects to Party General Secretary

Expressing their deep condolences to the Party, State and people of Vietnam, leaders from many countries and international friends came to Hanoi on July 25 to say goodbye forever to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

At the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Admiral Tin Aung San wrote in the condolence book that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made great contributions in upgrading the relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive cooperative partnership during his visit to Myanmar in 2017.

His passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is also a great loss to Myanmar, Tin Aung San wrote, noting he is a dedicated politician who devoted his whole life to the benefit of the country and its people.

The legacies he left behind will continue to inspire future generations of Vietnam as well as make a memorable milestone in bilateral relations between Myanmar and Vietnam.Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Dong expressed his deepest condolences over the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

He wrote in the condolence book that under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam has recorded rapid economic growth and improved people's lives.

He strongly supported closer cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, and established a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation in the future, including a plan to soon upgrade the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Extending his deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the Party leader and the entire Vietnamese people, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck Soo hailed Nguyen Phu Trong for devoting his entire life to the development of Vietnam.

Taking notes in the condolence book, Australian Senate President Sue Lines affirmed that Australia appreciates the warmth and sincerity that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong gave to the relationship between the two countries. The most important achievement in the bilateral relationship during the term of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was the upgrade of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This would not be made without his support and leadership. The General Secretary's dedication to Vietnam and its people has been valued by the international community. His legacies and commitments to Vietnam's peace will remain forever.

In the condolence book, Special Envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister and former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide wrote that he will always remember Party chief Trong’s great contributions to promoting the friendship between Vietnam and Japan.

Sharing this immeasurable loss with Vietnam, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to pay tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Paying respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval extended the deepest condolences to the leaders and people of Vietnam as well as the family over his passing, an uncountable loss of Vietnam.India highly values the valuable contributions of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the development of Vietnam as well as the strengthening of the India-Vietnam friendship.

Also on July 25, many ambassadors, representatives of countries and international organisations in Vietnam paid homage to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and extended their profound condolences over his passing.Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Military Commission, passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.For nearly 60 years of working, he made significant and particularly remarkable contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

He was granted the Gold Star Order, the 55-year Party membership badge, and many other noble orders and medals of Vietnam and other countries.The respect-paying ceremonies take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from 7am to 10pm on July 25, and from 7am to 1pm on July 26.

The memorial service will be held at 1pm on July 26 at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi. The burial ceremony will take place at 3pm on the same day at the capital city’s Mai Dich Cemetery.

Vietnamplus