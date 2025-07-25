International

Vietnam issues advisory for citizens amidst Thailand – Cambodia border dispute

Vietnamese citizens should avoid areas experiencing heightened security risks and volatile conditions in Cambodia and Thailand while staying in close contact with Vietnam’s diplomatic missions in both nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department has advised Vietnamese nationals in Thailand and Cambodia to stay vigilant and strictly follow instructions from local authorities amid complicated security developments along the two countries’ border.

Citizens should avoid areas experiencing heightened security risks and volatile conditions while staying in close contact with Vietnam’s diplomatic missions in both nations.

For assistance and information about citizen protection, Vietnamese citizens can reach out to the following hotlines and contacts:

- The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand

Tel: +66898966653

E-mails: vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn, consular.section.bkk@gmail.com

- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, Thailand

Tel: +66935367869

Email: konkaen.th@mofa.gov.vn

- The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia

Tel: +855977492430, +855316199999

Emails: ttcpc@mofa.gov.vn, consularcpc@gmail.com

- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang, Cambodia

Tel: +855979439888

Email: tlsq.battambang@gmail.com

- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Tel: +855.979.732255

Email: tlsqsiha@gmail.com .

- The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tel: +84981848484.

