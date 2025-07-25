Vietnam issues advisory for citizens amidst Thailand – Cambodia border dispute

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department has advised Vietnamese nationals in Thailand and Cambodia to stay vigilant and strictly follow instructions from local authorities amid complicated security developments along the two countries’ border.
Citizens should avoid areas experiencing heightened security risks and volatile conditions while staying in close contact with Vietnam’s diplomatic missions in both nations.
For assistance and information about citizen protection, Vietnamese citizens can reach out to the following hotlines and contacts:
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand
Tel: +66898966653
E-mails: vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn, consular.section.bkk@gmail.com
- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, Thailand
Tel: +66935367869
Email: konkaen.th@mofa.gov.vn
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia
Tel: +855977492430, +855316199999
Emails: ttcpc@mofa.gov.vn, consularcpc@gmail.com
- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang, Cambodia
Tel: +855979439888
Email: tlsq.battambang@gmail.com
- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Tel: +855.979.732255
Email: tlsqsiha@gmail.com .
- The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tel: +84981848484.