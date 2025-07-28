NA Chairman arrives in Switzerland to attend Speakers of Parliament Conference

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s working trip to Switzerland reaffirms Vietnam’s policies and great efforts in promoting socio-economic development, multilateralism, and global cooperation. It highlights the country’s strong commitment to being a responsible and constructive member of the international community, while elevating the position and role of Vietnam and its legislature in the global arena.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are welcomed at Geneva international airport, Switzerland on July 27 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27 afternoon (local time) to attend the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and engage in bilateral activities from July 27-30.

They were welcomed at the airport by Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva; Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phung The Long; and staff of the Vietnamese embassy and mission.

The World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is a flagship initiative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in close collaboration with the UN. It serves as a vital platform for parliamentary leaders to contribute to the UN’s agendas.

The conference, held every five years, includes a plenary session, panel discussions, roundtables and presentations of keynote papers.

The 6th edition, themed "A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice, and prosperity for all" continues the spirit of the 150th IPU Assembly (IPU-150) and looks toward the upcoming World Summit for Social Development, slated for November 2025.

Since becoming an IPU member in 1979, the Vietnamese NA has consistently participated and made positive contributions to the organisation. In April 2025, Chairman Tran Thanh Man led the Vietnamese delegation to the IPU-150 in Uzbekistan. Vietnam regularly attends the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament at the level of NA Chairman or Vice Chairman.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session of the conference, demonstrating Vietnam’s strong commitment to addressing global issues.

The visit also underlines the growing and fruitful relations between Vietnam and Switzerland, which have flourished across various sectors since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago. In 2024, their bilateral trade reached 811 million USD, making Switzerland one of Vietnam’s key economic partners in Europe.

Parliamentary ties between the two countries have also advanced positively. A recent milestone was the official visit to Vietnam by President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas in June 2023. The two sides maintain regular exchanges and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the IPU and the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF).

Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s working trip to Switzerland reaffirms Vietnam’s policies and great efforts in promoting socio-economic development, multilateralism, and global cooperation. It highlights the country’s strong commitment to being a responsible and constructive member of the international community, while elevating the position and role of Vietnam and its legislature in the global arena.

VNA