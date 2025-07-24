Vietnamese association partners with Korean foundation to support OVs

The Association of Vietnamese Communities in Korea (AVCK) and the Yongbong World Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 23, enhancing support for the overseas Vietnamese in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

At the MoU signing ceremony between the Association of Vietnamese Communities in Korea and the Yongbong World Foundation on July 23 (Photo: VNA)

The MoU focuses on promoting the AVCK's community-centred initiatives across multiple sectors including culture, sports, education, and welfare programs. Both parties pledged to work closely to ensure meaningful, sustainable, and impactful activities for the sustainable development of the Vietnamese community in the host nation.

AVCK President Dao Tuan Hung underscored the association’s tireless efforts to strengthen solidarity within the community, expressing his hope that the partnership with Yongbong will enable it to deliver more practical values to the Vietnamese people.

Minister Counselor, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Nguyen Thi Thai Binh welcomed the foundation’s contributions to the Vietnamese community over the recent past, hoping that both sides will effectively carry out the MoU, creating tangible benefits to the Vietnamese people while bolstering people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

For his part, President of Yongbong World Foundation Won Myung affirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the Vietnamese community.

Currently, more than 350,000 Vietnamese are residing, studying and working in the RoK.

The Yongbong World Foundation, a non-governmental organization, was established in 1992 with a mission of implementing charitable projects, supporting individuals facing difficult circumstances, and promoting humanitarian values throughout society.

