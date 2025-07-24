Top Vietnamese, Senegalese legislators sign pact to deepen cooperation

The agreement outlines a framework for enhanced parliamentary collaboration, focusing on the exchange of high-level delegations and contacts, the sharing of parliamentary experiences, mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums.

The agreement outlines a framework for enhanced parliamentary collaboration, focusing on the exchange of high-level delegations and contacts, the sharing of parliamentary experiences, mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums, the building and rollout of cooperation initiatives.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and President of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye sign a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures in Daka on July 23. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and President of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures following their talks in Daka on July 23.

To foster closer ties, both sides pledged to ramp up bilateral visits by parliamentary leaders and officials of relevant agencies. The agreement also further encourages exchanges among parliamentary friendship groups, individual legislators, and staff from both legislatures, their respective offices and bodies.

In terms of experience sharing, the two sides will share information and experiences in legislative, supervisory, and decision-making activities on key national issues. They will work together to enhance capacity-building for parliamentarians as well as for staff providing advisory and administrative support to their respective NAs.

Regarding cooperation within multilateral parliamentary forums, they will coordinate and support each other at international and regional mechanisms of which both NAs are members such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), and other inter-parliamentary frameworks. They will also increase exchanges of views and consultations on stances at international parliamentary conferences, thereby contributing to peace, sustainable development, and global parliamentary cooperation.

On building and implementing joint cooperation initiatives, they encourage the organisation of thematic seminars, roundtables, training programmes, and joint researches to foster mutual understanding and collaboration in the areas of shared interest. The two NAs will promote connections between their specialised committees and parliamentary friendship groups to implement concrete, substantive, and effective joint programmes.

The two sides will also maintain regular contacts between Vietnam’s NA deputies, leaders, and agencies and their Senegalese counterparts.

Earlier, the top legislators witnessed the announcement of the Vietnam – Senegal Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Senegal – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Accordingly, Vu Hai Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Vietnamese NA's Party Committee, was appointed Chairman of the Vietnam – Senegal Parliamentary Friendship Group, while Ramatoulaye Bodian, Vice President of the Senegalese NA, was named head of the Senegal – Vietnam one.

