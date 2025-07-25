International

Vietnam voices concern over Cambodia-Thailand border tensions

Vietnam is concerned about the current escalation of tensions in the border area between Cambodia and Thailand, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 24.

Responding to reporters’ question regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the recent border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stressed that the two countries are neighbours of each other and of Vietnam, as well as members of ASEAN.

pham-thu-hang.jpg
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

The most important thing at this time is that the two sides exercise utmost restraint, refrain from the use of force, avoid further escalation, and manage their differences peacefully and satisfactorily in accordance with fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and in the spirit of ASEAN friendship and solidarity, for the long-term interests of both sides and the region, she continued.

