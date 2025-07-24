Indian Navy ship makes port call in Da Nang

Indian Navy ship INS Delhi, led by Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Commander of India’s Eastern Fleet, docked at the Tien Sa Port, Da Nang, on July 24 morning, beginning a four-day coutersy visit to the central city.

A welcome ceremony was co-chaired by leaders of the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs and Naval Region 3 Command.

A welcome ceremony is held on July 24 morning at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang City for the Indian Navy ship INS Delhi. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The visit aims to strengthen mutual trust and friendship, in line with the broader efforts to deepen Vietnam–India relations. It is especially significant as both countries are preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026.

Indian Navy ship INS Delhi docks at the Tien Sa Port, Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

During their stay, the ship’s officers are scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, Military Region 5, and Naval Region 3; host delegation from Vietnamese agencies aboard the ship; take part in friendly volleyball matches with soldiers of Naval Region 3; and explore the city’s culture and places of interest.

In recent years, India has frequently sent naval ships on goodwill visits to Da Nang. The most recent was in May 2023, when both INS Delhi and INS Satpura made a port call to the city.

Vietnamplus