Vietnam, Indonesia strengthen comprehensive defense cooperation

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense, hosted a reception for Indonesian Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and his accompanying delegation in Hanoi on July 30.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two defense ministers held a bilateral talk. During the meeting, Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang emphasized that Vietnam and Indonesia are neighboring countries that share a maritime boundary and are both active, responsible members of the ASEAN Community.

He noted that the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025 marks a historic milestone, opening a new chapter in relations between the two nations, particularly in the key areas of political, defense, and security cooperation.

Minister Phan Van Giang stated that in recent years, bilateral defense cooperation has yielded significant and positive outcomes, making an important contribution to strengthening political trust between the two countries. He highlighted several key areas of progress, including regular delegation and high-level exchanges; cooperation between military branches and law enforcement forces at sea that continues to be a bright spot; defense industry cooperation that achieved positive results; cooperation in the field of United Nations peacekeeping; and cooperation between strategic research institutions, which has been further promoted. The two countries also maintain active consultations and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly mechanisms led by ASEAN, as well as international events hosted by each side.

Minister Phan Van Giang also congratulated Indonesia on the successful organization of the 10th Indonesia International Defense Expo and Forum in June 2025. He also expressed his sincere appreciation to Indonesia for sending a delegation to attend the 2nd Vietnam International Defense Expo in December 2024.

Minister Phan Van Giang called for both sides to further strengthen their defense cooperation in a comprehensive, practical, and trust-based manner. He emphasized the importance of continuing high-level exchanges and meetings at all levels; enhancing the effectiveness of existing mechanisms, particularly the Deputy Minister-level Defense Policy Dialogue; expanding cooperation in training, among military branches, and in the defense industry; and maintaining close consultations and mutual support at multilateral mechanisms and forums.

For his part, Indonesian Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin emphasized the growth of bilateral defense cooperation in the spirit of trust and mutual respect. He affirmed that his visit marked an important milestone in Indonesia–Vietnam defense relations.

Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin also called on the two Ministries of Defense to further advance their cooperation, in alignment with the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the state visit to Indonesia by Party General Secretary To Lam in March 2025.

During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, as well as issues of mutual concern. On maritime matters, Minister Phan Van Giang reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent position that the disputes in the East Sea between the parties involved need to be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law.

As part of the visit, earlier the same day, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense delegation, led by Indonesian Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son Street and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh