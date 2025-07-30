Prime Minister hosts Special Envoy of RoK President

Vietnam consistently values its relationship with the RoK and bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in a more substantive, effective, diverse, and sustainable manner in the time ahead, in line with the interests of the two peoples.

Vietnam consistently values its relationship with the RoK and bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in a more substantive, effective, diverse, and sustainable manner in the time ahead, in line with the interests of the two peoples and contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Park Chang-dal, Special Envoy of the RoK President (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 29 received Park Chang-dal, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea (RoK), who is on a working visit to Vietnam from July 28 to 30.

During the meeting, PM Pham Minh Chinh appreciated President Lee Jae Myung’s sending of a Special Envoy to Vietnam shortly after taking office, which, he said, demonstrates the importance that President Lee and the new RoK government attach to relations with Vietnam.

Vietnam consistently values its relationship with the RoK, he affirmed, hoping that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in a more substantive, effective, diverse, and sustainable manner in the time ahead, in line with the interests of the two peoples and contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Satisfying with the achievements the two countries have made over more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, especially since the upgrade to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022, PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that political trust between the two countries has been continuously strengthened, and they have become each other's leading partners in various fields.

As there remains significant potential for further development in bilateral collaboration, he proposed both sides continue to deepen political relations; promote economic cooperation; enhance people-to-people exchanges and tourism collaboration; and encourage partnerships in science, technology, and digital transformation.

He also called on the RoK to continue supporting Vietnam in training high-quality human resources in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and management expertise.

The Special Envoy emphasised that the RoK always regards Vietnam as a key partner in implementing its foreign policy in the region, and wants, together with Vietnam, to further promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all fields, including politics, economy, culture, education, and science and technology.

He showed his hope that Vietnam will continue to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses and citizens living, studying, and working in the country.

On regional and international issues, both sides agreed to continue close cooperation at regional and international forums of mutual interest, and to work together for the successful organisation of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2025 in the Republic of Korea and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 in Vietnam.

