International children's art festival 2024 to be held in major cities

An international children's art festival 2024 themed the “Awakening Aspirations of Children” will be held in major cities on August 3-26 with the participation of 200 contestants from nations worldwide and the host country Vietnam.

Accordingly, the festival will take place in HCMC on August 3 to select representative faces for the competition, and present art performances with the participation of international art troupes in the central coastal city of Da Nang on August 11-12. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Hanoi on August 23-26.

According to the Da Nang Union of Friendship Organizations, the event aims to create an international playground and strengthen friendly relations between Vietnam and other countries.

The International Children's Art Festival 2024 will also organize exchange activities in the form of an international summer camp. The festival attracts participants aged 5–11 years old and 12-17 years old to compete in the categories of musical instruments, singing and dancing, theatrical arts, and fashion.

