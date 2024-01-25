Inspection Commission looks into violations in several localities

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 36th session in Hanoi on January 24-25, during which it mulled over violations in Bac Ninh province.

Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convenes its 36th session (Photo: VNA)

According to the commission, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee has violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership. This let the People’s Committee and many organizations and individuals violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws during the management and implementation of some projects and bidding packages carried out by Advanced International JSC (AIC group) and its subsidiaries.

Many Party organizations and members in the province have been disciplined and criminally handled, it said.

Such violations have caused very serious consequences, and huge losses to State assets and coffer, triggered public concern, and negatively affected the reputation of the Party organization and local authorities, to the extent that they must be handled, the commission noted.

It said the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures must bear the responsibility for the violations, listing the names of individuals involved.

The Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 terms, the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Council for 2016-2021, and other Party organizations and members also played a role in the above-said violations, the commission said.

The commission issued warnings against the Party Civil Affairs Committees of the provincial People’s Committee for 2011-2016 and 2016-2021, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Bac Ninh city for 2010- 2015, the Party Committees of the provincial Departments of Finance and Education and Training, the Party Committees of the Office of the People’s Committee for 2010-2015, 2015-2020, the Party Committee of the Department of Planning and Investment for 2010-2015, the Party Committee of the Department of Information and Communications for 2015-2020, the Party Committee of Bac Ninh Environment and Urban Works One-Member Limited Company for 2010-2015, along with some related officials.

It reprimanded the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Council for 2016-2021, the Party Committees of the Departments of Planning and Investment, Health, and Construction, and the Party Committee of Bac Ninh Environment and Urban Construction JSC for 2015-2020, and several officials.

It proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider and impose discipline against the Standing Boards of the provincial Party Committees for 2010-2015 and 2015-2020, and some individuals.

The meeting also looked into the cases of some officials in Lam Dong and An Giang provinces, who displayed a degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated rules set for Party members as well as the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing their duties, causing serious consequences.

The commission decided to expel Nguyen Viet Tri, member of the Party Committee of the bloc of agencies and enterprises of An Giang province, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

It proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat consider and impose disciplinary measures against those officials.

VNA