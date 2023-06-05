Individuals of storytelling contest promoting Uncle Ho’s teachings rewarded

The HCMC Party Committee held an award ceremony of a storytelling contest responding to the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle” at a flag salute ceremony on June 5.

Attending the event was the Secretary and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Nguyen Ho Hai.

The municipal Party Committee presented seven prizes to individuals who had outstanding performances in the contest that was launched at the beginning of this year, including Thuy Thi Ngoc Thuy of the Organization Commission, Ho Tan Dat of the Commission for Mass Mobilization, Nguyen Quoc Viet of the Inspection Commission, Vo Thi Hong Dan of the Internal Affairs Committee, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao of the Organization Commission, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diem of the Propaganda and Education Board, and Nguyen Thanh Hoa of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee.

The storytelling contest on “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle” at the flag salute ceremony every Monday morning is one of the activities responding to the Politburo's Directive 05 on enhancing the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle, preventing and containing the degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and the phenomena of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” within the Party.