Indian sailing training ship visits HCMC

Sailing training ship INS Sudarshini of the Indian Navy docked at Ho Chi Minh City international port on October 18, beginning a friendly visit to the southern metropolis of Vietnam.

In his welcoming remarks, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau said the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India, which was nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and leader Mahatma Gandhi, has continuously developed in all fields. In particular, the relationship between HCMC and India is also constantly strengthened and developed in the fields of trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, he went on.

The city leader expressed his hope that the visit will not only promote cooperation between the two navies but also serve as a connection between the Governments and people of the two countries, contributing to peace, security and stability in the region and the world.

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized that the visit to the HCMC of Ship INS Sudarshini is a highlight in relations between the two countries, especially defense and maritime relations. In recent years, defense cooperation has been one of the pillars of India-Vietnam relations. The two countries have signed many defense cooperation agreements, contributing to promoting the relationship between the two sides, he added.

The Indian Government is committed to promoting cooperative activities with Vietnam in all fields from politics to economics, the diplomat said.

During their stay in HCMC, officers, sailors and cadets of the INS Sudarshini will pay a courtesy visit to the Navy Region 2 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, pay floral tributes at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh, visit a number of historical and cultural relics of the city and participate in friendly exchange activities with local soldiers and people.

INS Sudarshini is a sail training ship that is 54m in length and 8.5m in width. Since being commissioned in 2012, the INS Sudarshini has made voyages to different foreign ports including those of ASEAN countries, becoming one of the symbols of the Indian navy in promoting friendship and maritime cooperation with friendly foreign countries.