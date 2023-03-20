Indian culture promoted in Hanoi

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam held ‘India Day- a Festival of Unity in Diversity’ in Hanoi on March 18, aiming to promote the cultural features of India to Vietnamese people.

The event aimed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, known as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, 50 years of India-Vietnam diplomatic relations, India’s Presidency of G-20 and the International Year of Millets, reported the Nhan Dan newspaper.

The art program featured different classical, folk and popular dance forms of India, and yoga demonstrations by experienced practitioners. Ladies and children from the Indian diaspora and Vietnamese students from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities also performed music and dance performances, representing art and culture from India.

At the festival, Indian garments, art and craft, henna, mehndi and many other products were displayed, attracting a large number of both Indian and Vietnamese people. In addition, many photos highlighting the exchanges of high-level delegations and cultural activities between the two countries were also showcased. Visitors to the event had a chance to enjoy traditional dishes of India at the food stalls, with “Tastes of India” from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Notably, the festival introduced different kinds of food items made from millets that are climate-resilient and nutritious. ‘Millets’ were among the first crops to be cultivated in India, with evidence of its consumption during the Indus valley civilization 4000 years ago.

2023 is the International Year of Millets, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

According to President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, the imprints and cultural values of India preserved in Vietnam, are an important bridge to tighten the understanding between the two peoples and the festival would contribute to deepening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India, personally created and cultivated by the two late leaders, Ho Chi Minh and Jawaharlal Nehru.