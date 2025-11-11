Annual Forum on Culture with Businesses scheduled for December

On November 10 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development, held a press conference to introduce the 2025 “Annual Forum on Culture with Businesses.”

The forum is scheduled for December 21 in Hanoi and will focus on the theme “Vietnamese Business Culture—Shaping from Breakthrough Thinking in the New Era.”

According to the organization board, this year’s event holds special significance in concretizing Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development. It underscores the role of business culture as a new driver for sustainable growth and helps promote ethical and humanitarian values within the Vietnamese business community.

Mr. Mac Quoc Anh, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Hanoi Small and Medium Enterprises Association and Head of the forum’s organization board, stated that the Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development will, for the first time, unveil the “Vietnamese Business Culture Values Framework—Hanoi 2025” at this year’s event.

The framework consists of five main components, including foundational ideological values, core values, behavioral standards, business ethics principles, and corporate culture implementation criteria. This represents a significant step toward establishing a comprehensive set of standards to help Vietnamese businesses achieve sustainable growth and deeper integration in the new era.

At the forum, the organizers will host two discussion sessions focusing on identifying breakthrough thinking and shaping the development of Vietnamese business culture in the new era. In addition, they will award certifications to businesses meeting the 2025 Vietnamese Business Culture Standards, honor exemplary enterprises, and launch the Vietnamese Business Culture Standard Enterprises Club, as well as the Press Club on Business Culture.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy emphasized that the forum serves not only as a platform connecting government agencies and the business community but also as a means to promote a humane, responsible, and sustainable business culture.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh