Identity certificates issued to people of Vietnamese origin

A conference on propagandizing Law on Identification 2023 and a draft Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools classifies weapons was held in HCMC on May 10.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order and the Department of Public Security of HCMC.

Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Hai, deputy head of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order of HCMC said that the change of the name of Citizen Identity Card to Identity Card aims to align with the nomenclature of identification cards of countries.

In Article 3, Clause 12 of the Law on Identification that took effect from July 1, 2024), it said that Identity certificates are issued to people of Vietnamese origin whose nationality is unknown. An identity certificate is issued by the identification-managing agency according to the provisions of the Law on Identification. An identification certificate has the value of proving identity to carry out transactions in the territory of Vietnam.

When people of Vietnamese origin residing in Vietnam but whose nationality has not yet been determined are requested by competent authorities, organizations, or individuals to present their identification certificates, the requesting parties shall not require them to display documents or provide information certified in the identification certificates, unless this person's information has been changed or the information in the identification certificate does not match the information in the national population database.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

