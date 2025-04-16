Culture/art

Iconic symbol of Vietnamese culture featured at World Expo 2025

SGGPO

The Vietnam Pavilion yesterday held an event to announce the launch of its official website and virtual exhibition space at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai in Japan.

The official website of the Vietnam Pavilion was officially launched via http://vietnamexpo2025osaka.com in both Vietnamese and English.

7a303ecd-2663-4fa5-b052-852db52cc084-9519-6927-9333-5259.jpg
Outside the Vietnam exhibition hall at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

Vietnam's virtual pavilion is hosted on the Virtual EXPO 2025 platform, allowing users to visit virtual exhibitions from over 150 countries and international organizations participating in EXPO 2025.

Within the Virtual EXPO platform, the Vietnam Pavilion is uniquely located on the Island of Light, featuring an eye-catching display of renowned artist Le Giang playing the zither (traditional Vietnamese instrument) at Van Long Lagoon in Ninh Binh.

eb97dbaf-e2eb-4642-b709-5bf4650a86dc-5498-7672.jpg
Virtual Vietnam exhibition space
9b5fe8d8-e771-4547-a4ca-e846545c80c0-9450-5372.jpg
Virtual Vietnam exhibition space

Visitors to the virtual Vietnam Pavilion can explore the Dong Son bronze drum, a national treasure of Vietnam, admire the recreated phoenix-embroidered Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) which was believed to have belonged to Empress Nam Phuong and learn more about Vietnamese history through illustrated artworks by artist Ta Huy Long and so on.

The pavilion also showcases Vietnam’s rich regional cuisine, and offers an experience of traditional water puppetry. Notably, upon entering the virtual pavilion, visitors are gifted an avatar dressed in the iconic Ao dai (Vietnam's national dress) and Non la (palm-leaf conical hat) and shall be invited to wave the Vietnamese flag.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

