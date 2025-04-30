Hue City unveils Central Vietnam’s longest coastal estuary bridge

Marking the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification, Hue City celebrated the joining of Thuan An Estuary Bridge—a project that promises to boost tourism, urban development, and local livelihoods.

Structural joining of Thuan An Estuary Bridge

On the morning of April 30, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification, Hue City held a ceremony to mark the structural joining of the Thuan An Estuary Bridge—an engineering milestone and the longest bridge over a coastal estuary in Central Vietnam. This bridge connects the two banks of Hai Duong and Thuan An (now part of Thuan An Ward, Thuan Hoa District, Hue City), forming a critical link in the city’s evolving coastal infrastructure.

Once completed, the bridge will form part of a scenic coastal route running along Hue’s shoreline, paving the way for new seaside urban areas, boosting local tourism, and driving socio-economic growth in the region. It is also expected to improve daily life for coastal communities by enhancing connectivity and access.

The shape of Thuan An Estuary Bridge before its joining day

The bridge is a centerpiece of the larger Phase 1 coastal road project through Hue, officially launched on March 26, 2022. With a total investment of VND2.4 trillion, the project includes 7.785 kilometers of roadway, of which the bridge accounts for approximately 2.36 kilometers. The project is overseen by the Hue Management Board of Projects on Constructing Transportation Works and is scheduled for completion within three years from groundbreaking.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan