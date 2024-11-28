Hue City poised for development as centrally administered city

Hue City is set to become a centrally governed city, which grants it more autonomy, boosts its economy, and enhances its cultural and tourism potential, ultimately positioning it as a major economic and cultural center in Vietnam.

Hue City from above



On September 20, 2024, at the 10th Plenary Session of the 13th Party Central Committee, the Party Central Committee agreed in principle to establish Hue as a centrally governed city. It is expected that on November 29, at the 8th session of the 15th National Assembly, this decision will be considered and approved.

This transformative initiative extends far beyond a mere administrative restructuring. Experts and local leaders view it as a strategic move to unlock Hue's immense potential, breathing new life into a city renowned for its rich historical and cultural heritage.

After nearly 15 years of implementing Conclusion No. 48-KL/TW of the Politburo on building and developing Thua Thien Hue Province, along with the high determination and efforts of the entire political system and the whole community, the province has gained many important achievements and results in socio-economic development while ensuring national defense and security.

Dr Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son commented that thanks to its prestige in human resources training, Hue City is now the gathering points of a large quantity of high-quality laborers to satisfy the demands for large-scaled socio-economic development in the upcoming time.

Hue City also has an advantage in developing sustainable tourism, with many tourist areas to transform into a diverse chain of tourism and experiential services from Bach Ma, Lang Co to Tam Giang lagoon. Hue is the only locality in the country with eight UNESCO-recognized World Heritage Sites. These are very special and outstanding strengths compared to other cities in the Central region and across the country.

The establishment of Hue City as a centrally-administered municipality is viewed as a strategic initiative by the Party Central Committee and Politburo, positioning Hue City alongside Da Nang City as a central hub for the Central region. This approach is expected to awaken Hue's latent potential, which has thus far been metaphorically likened to a "sleeping princess in the forest". This innovative orientation aims to stimulate not only the development of Hue City but the entire Central region Dr. Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son.

Numerous National Assembly deputies reached a consensus that establishing Hue as a centrally-administered city provides a foundation for organizing a new urban governance system, enhancing state management effectiveness, and improving the quality of life of city dwellers.

This serves as a critical prerequisite for accomplishing the objectives outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No.54-NQ/TW that “By 2030, Thua Thien Hue will have emerged as one of Southeast Asia's distinctive major centers for culture, tourism, and specialized healthcare, and one of the nation's prominent centers for multidisciplinary, high-quality scientific-technological, educational, and training endeavors”.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Phuong of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien Hue Province, when becoming a centrally governed city, Hue will have more autonomy in terms of finance, benefit from special policies aimed at becoming an economic and cultural center of Vietnam.

Particularly, with the status of a centrally administered city, Hue will be more favorable in attracting potential investors to research, invest, and develop production and business activities, as well as fill industrial zones, the Chan May - Lang Co economic zone. That will, in turn, stimulate development and create favorable conditions for economic sectors to invest, produce, and do business; help solve employment, increase income, and improve people's lives.

Never before has a National Assembly session been anticipated with such eagerness by the people of Thua Thien Hue Province. Nguyen Quoc from An Tay Ward in Hue City noted that while discussions about becoming a centrally-administered city are not new, this moment represents a “perfectly prime” opportunity to achieve this goal.

With this new “stance” and “potential”, Hue City will undoubtedly soar through its immense chances and robust internal strengths. Transforming challenges into opportunities, Hue will move forward, undergo a powerful transformation, and elevate its status and image.

Secretary Le Truong Luu of the Provincial Party Committee cum Head of the Thua Thien Hue Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly said that in the process of realizing the goal of becoming a centrally governed city, Hue City has made great efforts and determination to implement Resolution No. 54-NQ/TW of the Politburo, in which one of the important foundations is to preserve and promote the values of the ancient capital and the cultural identity of Hue.

This is a priceless asset left by previous generations, which is of great significance in educating the younger generation about historical and cultural traditions, contributing to promoting and creating a foundation for tourism development, and promoting socio-economic growth.

According to the establishment proposal, Hue City as a centrally administered city will encompass nearly 5,000 km² with approximately 1.2 million inhabitants, comprising 9 administrative districts (2 urban districts, 3 towns, and 4 rural districts), and 133 commune-level administrative units (78 communes, 48 wards, and 7 villages).

By Thien An – Translated by Thanh Tam