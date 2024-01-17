Honor proposed for outstanding intellectuals, artists in past 50 years

The Party Committee of the Grassroots Bloc of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday held a ceremony summarizing the work of Party building in 2023 and carrying out tasks in 2024.

Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee attended and delivered a speech at the ceremony.

At the ceremony, the Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee mentioned achievements of the Party Committee of the Bloc in passing years, thereby highly appreciating works of Party membership development. However, Mr. Khue also required the Party Committee of the Bloc to continue to direct each Party committee of the grassroots bloc to increase the number of Party members from excellent students and lecturers at universities.

Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee (first from left) gives certificates of merit and flowers to individuals and collectives for their outstanding achievements in 2023.

On the other hand, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue recommended that the Party Committee of the Bloc should propose a plan honoring outstanding intellectuals, writers and artists over the past 50 years, contributing to encouraging, expressing gratitude and honoring individuals who have made many great contributions to the cause of culture, sports and tourism building and development in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general.

Last year, the Party Committee of the Bloc well completed the works of grasping the ideological situation and orienting public opinion; regularly monitored and urged to organize conferences on study, thorough understanding and implementation of resolutions.

On this occasion, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Grassroots Bloc of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism granted certificates of merit to two Party members who excellently carried out missions in 2023 and one Party member with outstanding achievements for the fifth year in a row.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong