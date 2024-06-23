Ho Chi Minh City

Homeless people tested positive for heroin

SGGPO

Many homeless residents tested positive for heroin and 12 people were forced to stay in compulsory drug rehabilitation centers and social support centers.

Ho Chi Minh City police reported some positive results after a week campaign to handle cases of children, homeless beggars, people living in public places, without stable residence, and the population in need of urgent protection in District 1.

On the streets around 23/9 Park, law enforcement agencies have handled and brought 16 homeless and wandering people to the headquarters.

Upon inspection, four people of them were found to be using illegal drugs and were sent to compulsory drug rehabilitation facilities while the remaining 12 others were brought to social welfare facilities.

Some working groups inspected many central streets in District 1 to rectify the situation of begging and child exploitation. As a result, the authorities sent 12 people to compulsory drug rehabilitation and social support centers.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan

