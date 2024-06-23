Many homeless residents tested positive for heroin and 12 people were forced to stay in compulsory drug rehabilitation centers and social support centers.

Homeless people tested positive for heroin

Ho Chi Minh City police reported some positive results after a week campaign to handle cases of children, homeless beggars, people living in public places, without stable residence, and the population in need of urgent protection in District 1.

On the streets around 23/9 Park, law enforcement agencies have handled and brought 16 homeless and wandering people to the headquarters.

Upon inspection, four people of them were found to be using illegal drugs and were sent to compulsory drug rehabilitation facilities while the remaining 12 others were brought to social welfare facilities.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan