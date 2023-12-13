Ho Chi Minh City

Homeland Spring to be held in HCMC

The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest external and cultural event for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, will be organized in HCMC on February 1-2, 2024.

homeland-spring-in-2023-8284.jpg

As part of the programme, a meeting, a banquet and an art exchange will be held on February 2.

According to the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, those wishing to join the programme should register at https://docs.google.com/forms/... before January 15, 2024.

Held for the first time in 2008, the programme is a joint effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several agencies, and localities.

Last year, it drew the participation of some 1,000 OVs.

There are currently around 5.3 million Vietnamese people living and working in more than 130 countries and territories across the world. They have played an important role in maintaining and promoting the national great solidarity bloc.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Xuan Que Huong overseas Vietnamese Banquet Art Exchange Ministry of Foreign Affairs Great solidarity

