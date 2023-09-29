Hoi An’s Mid-Autumn Festival recognized National Intangible Cultural Heritage

A ceremony to receive the “National Intangible Cultural Heritage for the traditional festival, social customs and beliefs” title for the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province.

Previously, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism listed the traditional festival, social customs and beliefs of the Mid-Autumn Festival to the category of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The title would confirm the values that the Mid-Autumn Festival has brought to the daily lives of residents and be a chance to preserve and promote traditional cultural values.

During the 25 passing years, the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hoi An City has been associated with the activities of the full moon night in the ancient town attracting crowded domestic and international visitors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Tran Anh Tuan said that the recognition of National Intangible Cultural Heritage for the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hoi An City would enrich the heritage list guide of Quang Nam Province in general and Hoi An city in particular.

This is a special cultural feature that needs to be preserved and promoted in the process of preparing dossiers in fields of crafts and traditional folk arts to stand for UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

On the occasion, Hoi An City organized a parade to perform the procession of National Intangible Cultural Heritage in Hoi An Park and the main streets of the city.