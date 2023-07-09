Ho Guom Opera House inaugurated in Hanoi

Ho Guom Opera House located in the heart of the capital city of Hanoi was inaugurated on July 9.

The inauguration ceremony which was held by the Ministry of Public Security and the People’s Committee of Hanoi was attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Public Security General To Lam, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung, leaders of ministries and departments and localities.

Ho Guom Opera House is located at the intersection of four main streets of the city, just three minutes walk from Hoan Kiem Lake. The building will become a place linked with other cultural works, historical sites, and thousand-year-old architectures in the capital, creating an arts and entertainment complex around Hoan Kiem Lake, contributing to the culture, tourism, and socioeconomic development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that culture has a particularly important position, making a great contribution to the country's sustainable development. The construction investment of Ho Guom Opera House shows the Party Committee and leaders of the Ministry of Public Security’s special interest in cultural development in accordance with the Party and State's guidelines on culture and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s direction.

The theater has six floors and three basements, a main hall featuring 900 seats, a 500-seat concert hall, an exhibition area, and auxiliary facilities. The opera house has classic European-style architecture and Vietnamese special traditional patterns, such as Dong Son bronze drums, and folk musical instruments.

Ho Guom Opera House is equipped with a modern technical infrastructure system and the latest technologies to meet the requirements of different types of performance arts.