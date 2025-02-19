Ho Chi Minh City's Muslim community contributes to city's growth

Ho Chi Minh City's Muslim community has joined hands in contributing to the city's development, said Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong.

At the meeting

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission coordinated with the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city to organize a meeting with the Representative Board of the city's Muslim Community, the Management Board of Mosques and Minor Mosques, and Muslim areas on the occasion of Ramadan, Islamic calendar 1446 - Gregorian calendar 2025.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event

Speaking at the meeting, Head Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted that in recent years, the Representative Board of the city's Muslim Community and the Management Board of Mosques and Minor Mosques have undertaken numerous activities to share, care for, and support each other.

Notably, they have also encouraged believers to actively participate in patriotic emulation movements and local construction efforts, contributing to the city's overall development.

On the occasion of Ramadan, Head Nguyen Manh Cuong sent his best wishes to the dignitaries, officials in the Representative Board, the Management Board and all Muslims in the city, wishing Muslims in the city to celebrate Ramadan solemnly.

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong presents gifts to the Representative Board of the Muslim Community of Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, he expressed appreciation for the Muslim community's achievements and efforts.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the city leader hoped that the Muslim community in Ho Chi Minh City will maintain unity, organize more patriotic events and initiatives, and collaborate wholeheartedly to support the city's development in the coming time.

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong presents gifts to the Representative Board of the Muslim Community of Ho Chi Minh City and the Mosques.

Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, presents gifts to representatives of the Minor Mosques.

In a gesture of goodwill and celebration of Ramadan 1446 (2025), the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee presented gifts to the Representative Board of the Muslim Community of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as to the Management Board of Mosques and Minor Mosques and other designated Islamic activity centers across the city.

Ramadan, an important observance for the Cham community who adhere to Islam in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as for Muslims globally, commences this year on or about February 28 or the first of March and continues for a period of 30 days.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan